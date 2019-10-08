Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D655 ISIN: DE000A0D6554 Ticker-Symbol: NDX1 
Xetra
08.10.19
09:18 Uhr
10,820 Euro
+0,680
+6,71 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
ÖkoDAX
DAX International 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEX SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEX SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,610
10,630
09:33
10,630
10,640
09:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACCIONA
ACCIONA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCIONA SA96,050,00 %
NORDEX SE10,820+6,71 %