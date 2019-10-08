

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas and Electric Company anticipates that it may begin implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff to more than 600,000 customers across portions of nearly 30 northern, central, coastal and Bay Area counties. This would be a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of wildfire in these communities.



The company expects to begin turning off power for safety early Wednesday morning. Based on the latest weather forecasts and models, PG&E anticipates the period of peak winds will occur from early Wednesday morning and last through Thursday midday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX