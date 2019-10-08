

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at the fastest pace in four months in August, figures from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent year-on-year in August, after a 1.2 percent increase in July. In June, production grew 1.6 percent.



The latest increase in production was the biggest since April, when it was 1.8 percent.



Production of consumer goods grew 3.2 percent annually in August and that of capital good rose 2.9 percent.



Energy production rose 1.7 percent in August, while production of intermediate goods fell 0.7 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in August, after a 3.3 percent rise in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in August, after a 0.2 percent fall in the preceding month. The latest increase was the first in three months.



