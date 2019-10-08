

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation slowed in September after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.8 percent rise in August. In July, inflation was 2.5 percent.



Prices of electricity, gas and other fuels grew 9.2 percent annually in September and those of clothing, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 5.6 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, slowed to 2.7 percent in September from 3.1 percent in the previous month.



