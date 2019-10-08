

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales remained stable in August, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales declined 0.6 percent month-on-month in August, the same rate as seen in July. In June, sales rose 1.9 percent.



Sales of food products declined 0.9 percent monthly in August and that of non-food products fell by 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, the retail sales value rose 0.7 percent in August, after a 2.4 percent increase in the preceding month. The latest increase was the lowest in three months.



In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.6 percent month-on-month after a 0.7 percent slump in July. Year-on-year, retail sales volume grew 0.5 percent after a 2.8 percent increase in the previous month.



