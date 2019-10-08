

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday and the dollar eased as investors awaited minutes from the Fed's September meeting and braced for the next round of high-level trade talks between the U.S. and China starting Thursday.



Spot gold climbed 0.8 percent to $1,505.09 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,510.35.



The Fed Open Market Committee's minutes from its September meeting are due on Wednesday as investors look for further clues on whether the Fed will cut rates at its Oct. 29-30 meeting.



Meanwhile, hopes of early resolution to U.S.-China spat faded after the U.S. Commerce Department put 28 Chinese public security bureaus and companies - including video surveillance company Hikvision - on a U.S. trade blacklist over Beijing's treatment of predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities



Hikvision, officially known as Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd, calls itself the world's largest video surveillance gear maker.



