

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $86.37 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $84.10 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $820.81 million from $785.97 million last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:



