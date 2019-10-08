

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) has appointed Makoto Uchida as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, Chairman of Management Committee for China, and President, Dongfeng Motor Co, Ltd.



The company's board also appointed Ashwani Gupta as representative executive officer and chief operating officer. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, Mitsubishi Motors Corp.



Nissan appointed Senior Vice President Jun Seki to the position of vice-chief operating officer. The company said the appointments are aimed to be effective no later than January 1, 2020.



On September 9, Nissan announced the resignation of Hiroto Saikawa as CEO following the findings of internal investigation related to the misconduct by former chairman Carlos Ghosn.



