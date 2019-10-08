

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate remained stable in September, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.3 percent in September, the same rate as seen in August. On an unadjusted basis too, the jobless rate held steady, at 2.1 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 454 persons from the previous month to 99,098 in September. Compared to the previous year, unemployment decreased by 7,488 persons.



The jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, fell to 2.4 percent in September from 2.5 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX