

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) reported that its total club and restaurant sales for the fourth quarter grew 11.8 percent to $44.0 million from $39.4 million last year.



Consolidated same-store sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants increased 1.5 percent to $38.0 million from last year.



Nightclubs total sales rose 4.9 percent to $35.5 million from last year. Bombshells total sales surged 53.9 percent from last year to $8.5 million.



