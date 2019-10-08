

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has released macOS Catalina, the latest version of the tech giant's desktop operating system. It is now available as a free software update.



macOS Catalina, the successor to macOS Mojave, brings several new features.



The new desktop operating system will allow users to enjoy Apple Arcade, the company's new game subscription service, on laptops and desktops. Games can be played across devices, enabling players to pick up from their last game save.



On Mac, games can be played with keyboard and trackpad or mouse. Many games also support controllers such as Xbox Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth and PlayStation DualShock 4.



Catalina features all-new Mac versions of Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV apps that will replace iTunes. The three separate entertainment apps will make it easier for users to find the right content on their devices.



A new feature called Sidecar allows a user to extend his Mac workspace by using the iPad as a second display.



With Sidecar, a user can also use the iPad display as a tablet pad with Apple Pencil in any Apple or third-party Mac app that supports stylus input. In addition, Sidecar runs on a wired connection that will enable users to charge their iPads as they work.



Mac Catalyst is a new feature in Catalina that will allow third-party developers to bring their iPad apps to Mac. According to Apple, users will start to see their favorite iPad apps in Mac versions, including Twitter, TripIt, Post-It, GoodNotes and Jira.



Apple is introducing the Screen Time feature for the first time on Mac. This feature will available until now only on iPhones. Users will be able to see how they spend time in individual apps and on websites.



The new Find My app in macOS Catalina combines the Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps into a single app on Mac. The Find My will help users to locate a missing Mac even if it is offline.



Voice Control will allow users to control their Macs entirely with their voice. It uses the latest version of Siri speech recognition technology to transcribe spoken text and enable editing text via voice.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX