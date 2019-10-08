

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens and Kroger have become the latest retailers who have stopped selling electronic cigarettes.



Previously, Walmart and other retailers had announced the decision to discontinue the sale of electronic cigarettes.



Kroger, which also owns Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and other store brands, said it is discontinuing the sale of the product due 'to the mounting questions and increasingly-complex regulatory environment.' The retailer said it sell through its current inventory before discontinuing the sales.



Walgreens said it made the decision 'as the CDC, FDA and other health officials continue to examine the issue.' The decision is 'reflective of developing regulations in a growing number of states and municipalities.'



Regulatory authorities have started investigating on e-cigarettes after a mysterious lung disease continues to claim lives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified at least 18 confirmed deaths and 1,080 probable cases across 48 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands as of last Tuesday. Most patients identified vaped THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, according to the CDC. Seventeen percent said they exclusively used nicotine.



Walmart announced last month that it would stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores nationwide.



