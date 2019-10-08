

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy has started its seasonal hiring spree as the holiday season approaches.



The electronics retailer announced it plans to hire 'thousands' of workers to help the company meet the demand of holiday shopping season. Best Buy plan to host a national fair on October 10-11, where all U.S. stores will hold interviews. The company said prospective workers can apply online or in person and interviews will take place the same day with the potential to be hired on the spot.



Macy's has announced plan to hire 80,000 temporary workers, while Kohl's are expected to hire 90,000, almost same as last year. Target plans to hire 130,000, up from the 120,000 it planned to hire last year.



'Best Buy offers a flexible schedule, competitive wages, 401k eligibility and an employee discount,' the company said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX