Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWED ISIN: NL0000888691 Ticker-Symbol: ADG 
Tradegate
08.10.19
12:26 Uhr
22,150 Euro
+0,410
+1,89 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,440
22,870
08.10.
22,470
22,580
07:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV22,150+1,89 %
KENNAMETAL INC26,600-1,48 %