

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) announced the appointment of Bernard Bot as Chief Financial Officer, effective 21 October 2019. Bernard joins most recently from Travelport Worldwide, where he served as CFO. Prior to this, he was CFO Aer Lingus plc.



The company also announced the appointment of John Wartig to the newly created role of Chief Transformation and Development Officer. He joined Kingfisher as interim CFO on 8 April 2019.



Thierry Garnier, CEO of Kingfisher, said: 'Bernard played a central role in the successful transformations at both TNT and Travelport. His career at international businesses has also given him strong capital markets expertise as the group CFO of companies listed in the US, UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.'



