

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit decreased in August amid a fall in exports and imports, data from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.



Trade deficit fell to EUR 240 million in August from EUR 523 million in the same period previous year.



Exports declined 1.6 percent annually in August and imports fell 6.5 percent.



For the January to August period, exports grew 2.7 percent, while that of imports declined 0.9 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 2.1 billion.



Exports to EU countries remained unchanged in August, while those to non-EU countries fell by 3.7 percent. Imports from EU countries declined by 4.2 percent and those from non-EU countries decreased 9.5 percent.



