

Hungary's exports and imports growth slowed in August, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Exports climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in August, following a 8.3 percent rise in July. The value of shipments grew for a second month in a row.



Imports rose 1.3 percent annually in August, following a 9.2 percent increase in the previous month.



The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 37 million in August versus a deficit of EUR 62 million in the same month last year.



For the January to August period, both exports and imports rose 3.7 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. The trade surplus was EUR 3.32 billion.



