

Bulgaria industrial production fell for the third straight month in August, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production declined 1.3 percent year-on-year in August, following a 1.0 percent drop in July.



Manufacturing output fell 0.8 percent annually in August, following a 1.3 percent decrease in the previous month.



Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production declined 4.6 percent and output of mining and quarrying fell 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.1 percent in August, after a 0.7 percent rise in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales climbed 2.0 percent year-on-year in August, following a 3.8 percent climb in July.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.3 percent in August, after a 0.7 percent growth in the prior month.



