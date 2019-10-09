

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) has agreed to acquire ChameleonX, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Akamai said the acquisition will further strengthen its security portfolio. ChameleonX has a unique solution to protect websites from Magecart and Credit Card Skimming.



'Injecting malicious code into the user's browser via third parties evades typical detection and mitigation technology. ChameleonX technology detects this type of attack in its early phases and stops it before significant damage is done to the individual or the business,' said Maor Hod, CEO and co-founder, ChameleonX.



Akamai expects no material impact to the company's financial results for 2019 or 2020. The acquisition is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.



