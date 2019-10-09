

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS (UPS) said that it plans to purchase more than 6,000 natural gas-powered trucks beginning in 2020 and running through 2022, as part of a $450 million investment in expanding its alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicle fleet.



The company noted that the new vehicles will be equipped with compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems provided under an exclusive agreement with Agility Fuel Solutions, a business of Hexagon Composites.



As of October 2019, UPS has agreed to purchase 230 million gallon equivalents of RNG over the next seven years, making the company the largest consumer of RNG in the transportation industry.



UPS said it will deploy the new CNG vehicles on routes to utilize the new CNG stations as well as adding to existing natural gas fleets in other UPS locations.



UPS noted that it will operate 61 natural gas fueling stations, by the end of 2019, strategically located across the U.S., and outside the U.S. in Vancouver, Canada, and Tamworth, United Kingdom.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX