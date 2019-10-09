Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929198 ISIN: US9113121068 Ticker-Symbol: UPAB 
Tradegate
09.10.19
15:49 Uhr
104,02 Euro
+1,12
+1,09 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,28
103,58
16:15
103,26
103,64
16:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UPS
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC104,02+1,09 %