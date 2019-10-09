

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree and Family Dollar plan to hire more than 25,000 full-time and part-time associates ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season.



Dollar Tree, which has more than 15,000 stores across North America, said it will host its fourth annual Nationwide Hiring Event on Wednesday, October 16. The one-day event will be hosted at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across the country.



The discount retail chain is looking to fill openings for store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers, and stocking associates, in addition to hiring seasonal holiday help. The openings are for full-time as well as part-time roles.



Family Dollar was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015. However, each chain continues to maintain separate store operations.



Betty Click, Chief Human Resources Officer of Dollar Tree, noted that Dollar Tree provides opportunities for career growth in the organization, with more than 35,000 associates promoted into new positions within the past year.



Dollar Tree said it will offer a total rewards package.



Other major retailers too have announced plans to hire seasonal workers to meet the demand of the holiday shopping season. Electronics retailer Best Buy is planning to hire 'thousands' of workers as the holiday season approaches.



Macy's is also hiring 80,000 temporary workers, while Kohl's is expected to hire 90,000 workers, almost the same as last year. Target plans to hire 130,000 workers, up from the 120,000 it planned to hire last year.



The National Retail Federation or NRF said it expects holiday retail sales in November and December 2019 to increase between 3.8 percent and 4.2 percent over the prior year to a total of between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion.



The figures, which exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants, compare with an average holiday sales increase of 3.7 percent over the previous five years.



