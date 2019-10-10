

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.0 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 539.350 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations and up from 2.1 percent in August.



Excluding trusts, lending was up an annual 2.2 percent - unchanged from the previous month and in line with forecasts.



Lending from trusts rose 1.0 percent on year to 69.575 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks gained 5.0 percent to 3.380 trillion yen.



