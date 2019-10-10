

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent on month in August, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 875.3 billion yen.



That missed expectations for a flat reading following the 6.6 percent decline in July.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders plummeted 14.5 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 8.4 percent following the 0.3 percent gain in the previous month.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased by 11.8 percent on month and fell 0.2 percent on year in August.



