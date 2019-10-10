

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.L) issued a trading update in respect of the three month period to 30 September 2019. The Group posted net revenue for the period of 128.1 million pounds compared to 120.8 million pounds, prior year, up 6 percent. Net revenue for the period benefited from higher assets under administration levels due to net new business and market growth.



Assets under administration was at 101.8 billion pounds as at 30 September 2019, up 3 percent since 30 June 2019. The Group welcomed 35,000 new clients in the period, taking active client numbers to 1.26 million.



The Group reported net business of 1.7 billion pounds during the period compared to 1.3 billion pounds, prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX