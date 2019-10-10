Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MR1A ISIN: GB00B1VZ0M25 Ticker-Symbol: DMB 
Frankfurt
10.10.19
08:03 Uhr
20,120 Euro
+0,420
+2,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,040
20,820
08:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC20,120+2,13 %