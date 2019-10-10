Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851962 ISIN: US69331C1080 Ticker-Symbol: PCG 
Tradegate
10.10.19
09:54 Uhr
7,498 Euro
-2,512
-25,09 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PG&E CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PG&E CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,960
10,060
09:05
7,268
7,499
10:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PG&E
PG&E CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PG&E CORPORATION7,498-25,09 %