

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PCG) said the first phase of the Public Safety Power Shutoff impacted approximately 513,000 customers. PG&E has now restored power to approximately 50,000 customers in the Sierra Foothills. The company started the second phase of the Shutoff which will impact approximately 234,000 customers.



The company said it is considering a third phase of the shutoff for portions of Kern County. Due to changing weather forecasts, the company now anticipates this event to impact approximately 4,000 customers.



The company's decision to turn off power was based on forecasts of dry, windy weather including potential fire risk.



