

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French railway company Getlink SE (GRPTY), formerly Groupe Eurotunnel SE, reported that passenger shuttles carried 238,119 vehicles in September 2019, down slightly by 1% from September 2018 which was a strong performance given that 2018 was the best month of September since 1999.



Truck traffic in September 2019 was down 7%, mainly due to a slowdown in UK consumption and in the German economy.



The company said it will publish traffic and revenue for the third quarter on 23 October before the markets open.



Getlink manages and operates the Channel Tunnel between England and France, including the Eurotunnel Shuttle vehicle services, and earns revenue on other trains through the tunnel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX