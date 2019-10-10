

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit decreased in August as exports and imports declined, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 99 million in August from EUR 162 million in the same month previous year. In July, the deficit was EUR 201 million.



Exports declined 3.0 percent annually in August, following a 2.0 percent fall in the previous month.



Imports fell 7.0 percent, reversing a 4.0 percent rise in the prior month.



In August, trade in mineral products decreased the most, the agency said.



Further, the top export destinations were Finland, Sweden and Latvia. The main countries of consignment were Finland, Lithuania and Germany.



