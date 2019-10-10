

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade gap narrowed in August from the previous month, preliminary figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 1.36 billion in August from EUR 1.75 billion in the previous month. In the same period last year, the shortfall totaled EUR 1.4 billion.



Both exports and imports declined 2.5 percent each in August from last year.



For the January to August period, the trade deficit was EUR 10.85 billion with exports and imports increasing 1.7 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, from a year ago.



