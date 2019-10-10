

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK GDP data. The economy is forecast to remain flat on month in August, following a 0.3 percent rise in July.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound was steady against the franc and the yen, it declined against the euro. Against the greenback, it rose.



The pound was worth 131.55 against the yen, 1.2150 against the franc, 1.2246 against the greenback and 0.8995 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.



