Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERZV ISIN: GB00B09LSH68 Ticker-Symbol: IV4 
Frankfurt
10.10.19
08:02 Uhr
6,488 Euro
+0,002
+0,03 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INMARSAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INMARSAT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,500
6,800
11:57
6,482
6,538
12:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INMARSAT
INMARSAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INMARSAT PLC6,488+0,03 %