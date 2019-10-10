

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech consumer price inflation slowed in September, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.7 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.9 percent rise in August. Economists had expected prices to rise again by 2.9 percent.



Prices of housing, water, fuel and energy grew 5.0 percent and that of restaurants and hotels, and education rose by 4.8 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively, in September.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.6 percent in September, which was the biggest drop since September 2006, the statistical office said.



Another report from the statistical office showed that import prices fell 1.1 percent annually in August, following a 1.7 percent decline in the previous month. On a monthly basis, import prices gained 0.5 percent.



Export prices rose 0.6 percent on the month taking the annual growth to 0.4 percent in August.



