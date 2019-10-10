

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production declined in August after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



Industrial production dropped a working-day adjusted 8.1 percent year-on-year in August, after a 2.8 percent rise in July. In June, production had fallen 1.9 percent.



Manufacturing output declined 9.5 percent annually in August, after a 2.7 percent increase in the preceding month.



Output in the mining and quarrying rose 5.0 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 2.6 percent in August.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output declined 6.9 percent annually in August, following a 7.0 percent fall in July.



On a month-on-month basis, construction output rose 0.5 percent in August.



