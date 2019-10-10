

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production rose for the first time in three months in August, the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.3 percent in August, after a 0.8 percent decline in the previous month. In June, production had fallen 0.3 percent.



Industrial production declined a calendar adjusted 1.8 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 0.7 percent fall in July. This was the biggest fall since December last year.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 4.8 percent annually in August, after a 2.4 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX