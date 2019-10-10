

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices declined as initially estimated in September, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index declined 0.1 percent year-on-year in September, the same rate as seen in August. The pace of decline matched the flash estimate released on September 30.



The core inflation which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, held steady at 0.2 percent, in line with preliminary estimate.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.3 percent in September, following a 0.1 decline in the prior month. The final estimate came in line with the initial data.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit decreased to EUR 1.63 billion in August from EUR 1.71 billion in the same month last year. In July, the trade deficit was EUR 1.85 billion.



Exports declined 3.8 percent year-on-year in August and imports fell 4.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX