

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on September 11 and 12.



Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro was steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 118.49 against the yen, 1.0951 against the franc, 0.9001 against the pound and 1.1032 against the greenback at 7:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX