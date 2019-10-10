

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Luxury car maker BMW is recalling most of its models from 2018 to 2020 in the United States citing the lack of an image in the back-up camera display that increases the risk of a crash. The recall also includes Rolls-Royce Phantom and Cullinan as well as 2020 Toyota Supra vehicles.



BMW owns Rolls-Royce brand, while Toyota's Supra vehicles are being manufactured by BMW at its Magna Steyr, Graz Plant in Austria.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA, these recalled vehicles also fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard regarding rearview mirrors. The recall is expected to begin on November 19.



Around 257,481 units are affected by the recall, which was announced on September 27. Of this, about 3,500 vehicles are of Toyota.



In a statement, NHTSA said, 'The back-up camera and display settings can be adjusted such that the rear view image is no longer visible and the system will retain that setting the next time the vehicle is placed in reverse.'



Both BMW and Toyota will notify their respective vehicle owners, while their dealers will update the back-up camera software, free of charge.



Recently, seven 2020 Toyota Supra vehicles were recalled for seat belt guide loops that may feature improper welds.



Back up camera issues were the reason for the massive recall in early September by Nissan and and its luxury division Infiniti which involved over 1.2 million vehicles.



Japanese automaker Honda Motors in July recalled about 1.6 million Honda and Acura vehicles in the United States for Takata non-desiccated airbag inflators. In March too, Honda had recalled about 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. for Takata airbag issues.



Vehicles manufactured by Ford, Mazda and Nissan, among others, were also involved in the mega recall.



