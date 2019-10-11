

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will see September results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ on Friday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, the PMI score was 48.4.



New Zealand also will release September figures for credit card spending; in August, overall electronic spending was up 1.3 percent on month and retail card spending gained 1.1 percent.



Japan will provide September numbers for money stocks; the M2 money stock is expected to hold steady at 2.4 percent, while M3 is also called unchanged at 2.0 percent.



Singapore will see August data for retail sales; in July, sales were up 2.6 percent on month and down 1.8 percent on year.



Malaysia will release August figures for industrial and manufacturing production; in July, they were up an annual 1.2 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan are closed for National Day and will re-open on Monday.



