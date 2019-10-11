

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final consumer price data. Inflation is seen at 1.2 percent in September, unchanged from flash estimate.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 119.00 against the yen, 1.1017 against the greenback, 0.8848 against the pound and 1.0994 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX