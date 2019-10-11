

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc. (JUP.L) reported Friday that its third-quarter assets under management or AUM was 45.09 billion pounds, down from last year's 47.72 billion pounds. Sequentially, AUM dropped 0.8 billion pounds from 45.91 billion pounds in the second quarter.



In its trading update for the three months to September 30, the company reported net outflows of 1.32 billion pounds, compared to 833 million pounds last year. In the second quarter, net inflows were 603 million pounds.



The company noted that net mutual fund outflows were 1.0 billion pounds during the quarter. Of this, 1.1 billion pounds outflows were from European Growth strategy, principally within the UK and Continental Europe.



Jupiter will issue fiscal 2019 results on February 28, 2020.



