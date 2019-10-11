

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports growth accelerated in August, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The volume of exports grew 2.5 percent year-on-year in August, after a 0.8 percent rise in July.



At the same time, imports grew only 0.8 percent on a yearly basis in August.



Exports and imports growth were depressed by shifting of activities to other economies late last year, the statistical office said.



The conditions for export in October 2019 were virtually the same as in August, the agency added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX