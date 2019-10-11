Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893113 ISIN: FR0000131906 Ticker-Symbol: RNL 
Tradegate
11.10.19
12:28 Uhr
52,99 Euro
+2,31
+4,56 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,97
53,01
12:29
52,97
52,99
12:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RENAULT SA52,99+4,56 %