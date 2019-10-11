

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed an unexpected increase in U.S. import prices in the month of September, although the report also showed an unexpected decrease in export prices.



The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.2 percent in September after dipping by a revised 0.2 percent in August.



Economists had expected import prices to come in unchanged compared to the 0.5 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said export prices edged down by 0.2 percent in September after sliding by 0.6 percent in August. Export prices had also been expected to come in unchanged.



