DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German food service company Metro AG said that it agreed to sell majority interest in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group for an enterprise value of about 1.9 billion euros.



The consideration consists of estimated net proceeds of more than 1.0 billion euros and a participation of METRO of about 20% in Wumei as future holding company of METRO China.



The completion of this transaction is subject to approval by regulatory authorities.



