

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - congatec Holding AG has decided to re-focus the IPO efforts to 2020 due to the current difficult market environment. The company said it will monitor the capital market environment in order to resume the IPO.



Jason Carlson, CEO of congatec, said: 'We will continue to focus on executing our growth strategy and consolidating our leadership in the fast-growing computer on module space and re-visit the IPO when markets are more conducive.'



congatec is a technology company focusing on embedded computing products. Headquartered in Deggendorf, Germany, the company recorded sales of $133 million in 2018.



