Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M5T ISIN: CH0267291224 Ticker-Symbol: SR2 
Lang & Schwarz
11.10.19
16:27 Uhr
73,13 Euro
-0,18
-0,24 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,90
73,35
16:27
65,70
65,80
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FREENET
FREENET AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREENET AG19,875+2,03 %
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG73,13-0,24 %