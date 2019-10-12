

1. Innate Pharma S.A.



Marseille, France-based Innate Pharma S.A., is a biotechnology company developing therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications with unmet medical need.



The company has offered to sell 10.67 million American Depositary Shares at a price of $7.50 each. The underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 1.60 million ADS.



Founded in 1999, the company's ADSs are slated to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'IPHA' on October 17, 2019. Innate Pharma is currently listed on Euronext Paris under the symbol 'IPH'



Underwriters of the IPO:



Citigroup Global Markets Inc., SVB Leerink LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C., Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.



Pipeline and Near-term Catalysts:



The company's lead product candidate is Monalizumab, a dual-targeting checkpoint inhibitor. This compound, which is being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca, is currently under phase II development for the treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN), Colorectal Cancer (CRC), and other solid tumors.



The other clinical drug candidates include:



IPH4102, under phase II study in Sezary Syndrome and Mycosis fungoides as single agent, and in patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin chemotherapy, dubbed TELLOMAK. Data from this study is expected in 2022. (Source: ClinicalTrials.gov)



IPH5401, under phase I study in combination with Durvalumab in adult subjects with selected advanced solid tumors, dubbed STELLAR-001. Data from this study is expected in 2021. (Source: ClinicalTrials.gov)



In addition to the above mentioned clinical programs, the company a couple of compounds in preclinical testing.



Innate is licensing the US and EU commercial rights to AstraZeneca's recently FDA-approved Lumoxiti for hairy cell leukemia. The Company will recognize revenues and co-commercialize LUMOXITI with AstraZeneca in the US and will take full responsibility by mid-2020.



