Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 14.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858265 ISIN: CA8787422044 Ticker-Symbol: TEKB 
Tradegate
11.10.19
16:29 Uhr
15,226 Euro
+0,824
+5,72 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,118
15,238
13.10.
15,066
15,286
11.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B15,226+5,72 %