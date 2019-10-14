

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aecom (ACM) is nearing a $2.4 billion deal to sell its management services business to a consortium of private equity firms including Lindsay Goldberg and American Securities, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The deal could be announced as early as Monday, the report said.



In June 2019, Starboard Value LP had said it viewed Aecom's announced intention to separate its Management Services segment as a positive first step but believed an expansive and open-minded strategic review of the company's assets was necessary.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX