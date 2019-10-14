

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, reported Monday that Frankfurt Airport served about 6.7 million passengers for the month of September 2019, an increase of 1.3 percent year-on-year.



Aircraft movements climbed by 1.7 percent to 46,713 takeoffs and landings.



Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs also rose by 1.4 percent to more than 2.9 million metric tons.



In contrast, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) shrank by 5.5 percent to 174,789 metric tons, reflecting the ongoing global economic slowdown.



