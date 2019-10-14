

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), reported that late-stage PEMPHIX study showed its Rituxan or rituximab superior to Mycophenolate Mofetil in patients with pemphigus vulgaris.



The study met the primary endpoint at week 52, with 40.3% of patients treated with Rituxan achieving sustained complete remission (CR) without the use of steroids for 16 consecutive weeks or more, compared to 9.5% in the mycophenolate mofetil arm. All secondary endpoints were statistically significant in favor of Rituxan.



'The PEMPHIX study showed that 40% of people in the study could achieve complete remission from painful blistering without the need for corticosteroids for 16 weeks or more and that Rituxan may be a superior treatment option to mycophenolate mofetil,' said Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development.



Pemphigus vulgaris is a rare, serious and potentially life-threatening condition characterized by progressive painful blistering of the skin and mucous membranes. Mycophenolate Mofetilis an unapproved, commonly used treatment for Pemphigus vulgaris that is recommended in published treatment guidelines.



